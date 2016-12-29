Man robbed at park in downtown Columbus area

A man was robbed late Thursday at a public park at 18th Street and Third Avenue that Columbus Water Works owns and operates, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
There were no weapons involved in the incident reported to have happened between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities said they were called to the intersection of 18th Street and Third Avenue around 11 p.m. to investigate the robbery. The report provides limited details concerning the incident, but homeless people are known to frequent that park.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
