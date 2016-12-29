Car crashes into pole, house on Buena Vista Road

Witnesses say a car crashed into a power pole Thursday afternoon then continued up Buena Vista Road where it crashed into a house and a vehicle parked nearby.
“The car was going fast and never slowed down,” said Mike Finona, an employee at Wild Bill’s Pawn and Jewelry at 3475 Buena Vista Road.
The pole is in front of the store, which lost electricity after the crash.
“You can see it cut the pole right in half,” Finona said.
Crews were on the scene Thursday doing repair work and some of the road was shut down to traffic.
No one lives in the house at 3517 Buena Vista Road, but work was being done on a renovation on Thursday.
The crash occurred next to Top Notch Customs, which does automobile body work and stereo installation.
Both the house and business belonged to Keldric Heflin. He was on the scene when the car struck the corner of the house and also a Jaguar that was in the shop for work.
“It was a real shock,” he said. “I was just glad nobody got hurt.”
He believes the Buick LaCrosse would have struck the house harder if it had not hit the parked Jaguar.
“That slowed it down,” he said.
His brother, Kelvin Heflin, was in the house and saw the car coming.
“I hollered, ‘Oh my God,’” he said. “I really thought it was going to kill somebody.”
The case is under investigation by Columbus police.
