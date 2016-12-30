Crime

December 30, 2016 11:31 AM

23-year-old woman charged in LaGrange armed robbery

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 23-year-old woman is in custody after LaGrange, Ga., police said she robbed a man on Wednesday.

According to a police report, a 42-year-old man told officers he was robbed around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on South Greenwood Street.

He said a woman approached him in front of his residence in reference to selling items from her car. He said the woman pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded money. She was given an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Police said in a news release Friday morning that Vera Williams was arrested at 8:36 p.m. Thursday. No additional information is available.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706- 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

