Police: Man charged with DUI after crashing into Buena Vista Road home

A Columbus man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly crashing into a home and telephone pole on Buena Vista Road while under the influence of drugs, authorities confirmed.
Robert Louis Parnell, who was identified as the 66-year-old driver, was charged with driving under the influence, violating rules for driving on laned roadway and striking a stationary object. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 8 a.m. Saturday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police said an officer was called to the Wild Bills Pawn Shop at 3475 Buena Vista Road to investigate a wreck with injuries. On the scene, police spoke with a woman who said she was traveling west on Buena Vista Road near Mill Road in the right lane when she saw a 2014 Buick LaCrosse headed east on Buena Vista Road in the far right lane near Mill Road.
She said the vehicle crossed several lanes of traffic and came into her lane. The driver, who was identified as Parnell, slummed over in the seat, possibly sleeping, according to her statement to the officer.
She said the car struck a speed limit sign and then, in one continuous motion, struck a telephone pole in front in the same block. She said the vehicle continued in motion, striking a home and parked 2004 Ford Explorer in the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road.
The vehicle and home, which were vacant at the time of the incident, were left with $32,000 in damages. The amount of damage to the pole is unknown, but a witness on the scene said it snapped in half.
Parnell, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, told police on the scene that the last thing he remembered before the wreck was being on Buena Vista Road near Wild Bills Pawn Shop. He said he looked down at something and he was in a house when he looked back up.
After completing a standardized field sobriety test, Parnell was taken into custody and charged. A report states that he was under the influence of drugs at the wreck, but Sgt. Art Sheldon said officials won’t be able to elaborate on that until they receive the results from the blood test.
