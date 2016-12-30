Detective: Man admitted to molesting girl at Whisperwood

A Columbus man admitted that he gave two 14-year-old girls Ecstasy at Whisperwood Apartments Tuesday night and then “fondled” one of teens the following morning, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Keith Sebastian Ray, who authorities described as a 36-year-old Fort Benning employee who has been in the military for 17 years, pleaded not guilty to one count of child molestation and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Judge Michael Joyner granted him own recognizance bonds totaling $27,000 that will allow him to go free on the condition that he not be in the presence of any minors.
“I’m going to OR those bonds, so he can come out and doesn’t have to put any funds toward that because of his cooperation and because he has no priors,” Joyner said before bounding the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective Jack Wills said he was called to Columbus Midtown Medical Center around 9 a.m. Wednesday to speak with a 14-year-old who reported being molested.
She said Ray was supervising her and three other underage girls Tuesday night at his home at Whisperwood Apartments on Milgen Road. She said he gave her and another 14-year-old girl two Ecstasy pills while in the presence of other girls, according to police.
“They voluntarily took the pill,” said Wills, who confirmed that there were no other adults in the home at the time. “I’m not sure if they knew what it was, but it was a rainbow-colored pill.”
Ray is accused of fondling the 14-year-old and exposing himself to her between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. the following day, according to the victim’s statement. There were no eyewitnesses in that incident, the detective said.
Authorities took Ray into custody and interviewed him at police headquarters, where Wills said Ray admitted to committing the crime and showed authorities the vial where he kept the drugs.
Represented by Columbus Public Defender Charles Lykins, Ray didn’t testify in court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
