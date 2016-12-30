Columbus man allegedly admitted to breaking into boutique on Hamilton Road

A Columbus man admitted to burglarizing the Walk In Closet boutique on Hamilton Road Wednesday evening, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Casey Allen Cochran, who allegedly tried to bite an officer during his arrest, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary and obstruction. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $12,500.
Judge Michael Joyner bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus police said officers were called to the Walk In Closet at 3443 Hamilton Road after the alarm sounded around 6 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the side glass door of the store was shattered.
Authorities said the burglar used a rock to break into the building, causing $300 worth of damage. A wallet and other items were also reported stolen from the business.
Police said they spoke with Cochran, who was still in the business following the break-in and admitted to the crime.
“He said another black male across the street observed him do it, and then robbed him for the items he robbed from the store,” the testifying officer said. “He actually admitted to the burglary on two separate occasions.”
Columbus Police Officer Antrellis Williams said he was attempting to taking Cochran into custody on the scene when the man tried to bite his hand. He didn’t suffer any injuries.
“His mouth was on my hand and he was about to bite down, but I snatched it away,” Williams testified.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments