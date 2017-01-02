Man charged after battered woman found inside home

A Columbus man was arrested Saturday after police found his girlfriend unconscious inside a Mulberry Drive home.
Andrew Alexander, 36, was taken into custody about 4 p.m. and charged with one count each of burglary, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and obstructing a 911 call. He was held in the Muscogee County Jail for a hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The woman was transported by ambulance to Midtown Medical Center where she was treated.
Police were called to the home about 2:10 p.m. on a domestic dispute after a woman was heard screaming during a 911 call. After arriving at the home, police found the woman unconscious on her bedroom floor.
The woman said Alexander came to the house and attempted to enter but was denied. Alexander is accused of kicking the back door to get inside the home .
While there, Alexander refused to allow the woman to leave the bedroom, police said. Although he does not live at the home, the suspect also was in possession of the woman’s home phone.
