Man reports being put in chokehold and robbed

A man told police in LaGrange, Ga. that he was put in a chokehold and robbed Tuesday morning.
According to a police report, officers were called to a location on Turner Street at 10:32 a.m.
The LaGrange resident said he was walking down the street when an unknown black male approached him from behind, placed him in a chokehold and snatched his earbuds and cash.
The suspect then fled.
The suspect was described as wearing dark jeans and a gray hoodie. He wore a black bandana on his face.
Anyone with information should call LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
