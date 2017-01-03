Crime

January 3, 2017 1:36 PM

Man reports being put in chokehold and robbed

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A man told police in LaGrange, Ga. that he was put in a chokehold and robbed Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, officers were called to a location on Turner Street at 10:32 a.m.

The LaGrange resident said he was walking down the street when an unknown black male approached him from behind, placed him in a chokehold and snatched his earbuds and cash.

The suspect then fled.

The suspect was described as wearing dark jeans and a gray hoodie. He wore a black bandana on his face.

Anyone with information should call LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

