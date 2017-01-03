More than a year after incident, Columbus man charged with sodomy

More than a year after an alleged incident, a Columbus man was charged with sodomy in connection with a 2015 assault at a Benning Drive mobile home park, police said.
Melchor Alva , 56, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant early Tuesday and transported to the Muscogee County Jail. He is held without bond on the charge for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Alva’s arrest stems from a November 2015 report of inappropriate touching of a 51-year-old woman. Police said the incident occurred in a living room between 6:30 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
