Crime

January 3, 2017 7:28 PM

More than a year after incident, Columbus man charged with sodomy

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

More than a year after an alleged incident, a Columbus man was charged with sodomy in connection with a 2015 assault at a Benning Drive mobile home park, police said.

Melchor Alva , 56, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant early Tuesday and transported to the Muscogee County Jail. He is held without bond on the charge for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Alva’s arrest stems from a November 2015 report of inappropriate touching of a 51-year-old woman. Police said the incident occurred in a living room between 6:30 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.

