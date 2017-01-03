Crime

January 3, 2017 7:48 PM

Woman, 36, faces reckless conduct and cruelty to children charges

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A 36-year-old Columbus woman is facing a series of charges after she was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant.

Temeka Green was taken into custody at the Public Safety Center about 2:50 p.m., according to jail records. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail on one count each of reckless conduct and cruelty to children second degree for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

The Special Victims Unit wouldn’t released further details of the case because it’s an ongoing investigation.

Crime

