Veteran Affairs searching for disabled man in Tuskegee, Ala.

The Macon County Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs is seeking help from the public to locate Earl James Zook, who suffers from dementia.
Zook, 72, was last seen about 3 p.m. Monday near the VA Medical Center in Tuskegee, Ala. With blue eyes and gray hair, he was wearing a purple shirt, jeans and pull-over shoes. Described as white, he is about 6 feet tall and weighs 189 pounds.
Anyone with information on Zook should contact the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs at 334-727-6448 or call 911.
