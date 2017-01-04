Columbus woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man in stomach

A Columbus woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man in the stomach Tuesday afternoon at her home in the 3000 block of Fifth Avenue, said Columbus Police Sgt. Art Sheldon.
Janice Marie Haney, 56, was apprehended on the scene at 6 p.m. Tuesday and charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection with the incident. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Authorities said they were called to Haney’s home around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a stabbing.
Police Sgt. Art Sheldon said Haney was involved in domestic dispute with the victim before she stabbed him in the stomach. His current condition is unknown at this time, but Sheldon believes that the wound was not life-threatening.
Further details about the incident are not available, Sheldon said Wednesday morning.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
