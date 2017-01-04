Lee County Sheriff’s Office warns public about asphalt paving scam

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted a status on its Facebook page Wednesday morning warning the public about an asphalt paving scam.
There is group of people offering to do small asphalt paving projects in the Lee County and East Alabama area under the name "Smith Asphalt.” It’s actually a scam operation that primarily targets elderly homeowners in rural areas, authorities said.
“The group will offer to to do paving work, usually on driveways, with ‘left over’ asphalt that they will sell at ‘half price’ to the intended victim,” the post read. “The material used is sub-standard and although it appears to be good, it will begin to degrade in a matter of days.”
Officials encourage those who come in contact with the group to obtain a good description of them, the vehicle they travel in and its license plate.
“Do not force the issue into a physical confrontation,” officials advised. “Contact your local law enforcement agency with the information as soon as possible.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
