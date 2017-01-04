Phenix City police need help identifying man who used stolen card at Walgreens

The Phenix City Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday afternoon to get the public’s help identifying a man who reportedly used a stolen card at a Phenix City Walgreens.
The victim of the theft told authorities his wallet was stolen from his vehicle in Columbus on Dec. 31. His credit card was used later that day to make an unauthorized purchase at the Phenix City Walgreens pharmacy on U.S. Highway 80, according to police.
Police released surveillance photos Wednesday afternoon of the unidentified man who they believe made the purchases and the vehicle he was traveling in at the time.
Officials would like anyone who can identify the suspect to call Phenix City Investigator Michael Toomey at 334-448-2849 or Lt. Steve Nolin at 334-448-2835.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
