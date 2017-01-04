Man dies after car hits utility pole, tree

A 76-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mathews, Ala. on Wednesday.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, John Dandridge Walters was driving a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta that left the roadway and struck a utility pole and tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred at 1:15 a.m. on Old Pike Road at the intersection of Hayneville Ridge Road. Mathews is 18 miles east-southeast of Montgomery, Ala.
The investigation continues but alcohol is believed to be a factor.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments