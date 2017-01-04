Crime

January 4, 2017 5:04 PM

Person of interest sought in fire at Liberty Auto Sales

By Larry Gierer

Columbus Fire & EMS investigative services are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a fire at Liberty Auto Sales, 4600 Warm Springs Road.

The fire occurred Dec. 30 at 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, units from Columbus Fire and EMS found a storage building burning. After investigation, it was determined that the fire was incendiary in nature.

Any person who feels they may know who this individual is should call Columbus Fire & EMS at 706-653-3500.

