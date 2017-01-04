Woman pleads not guilty to stabbing man who punched her

A Columbus woman pleaded not guilty in Recorder’s Court Wednesday to stabbing a man after she was punched at their home in the 3200 block of Fifth Avenue.
Janice Haney, 56, was charged with one count of aggravated assault in the 5:30 p.m. Tuesday dispute. Judge Mary Buckner ordered Haney held on $10,000 bond in the Muscogee County Jail and bound the case over to Superior Court.
Police Officer Misty Boyette said the man and Haney were in their bedroom when he punched her. Haney, who was cutting potatoes at the time, is accused of stabbing the man in the stomach, leaving a 2-inch cut to his right side.
Boyette said Haney was intoxicated at the time of the assault and had been drinking earlier that day.
The victim, who didn’t appear in court, told police that he was sleeping in the bedroom before the assault.
Represented by public defender Charles Lykins, Haney told the judge that she has been in abusive relationships over the last four years and has been beaten. “I’m sorry,” she said. “I didn’t mean to hurt him.”
The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical services personnel but not transported to the hospital.
