Woman pleads not guilty to allowing teen to watch nude videos, smoke dope

A 36-year-old Columbus woman is accused of allowing a 14-year-old girl to watch nude videos, smoke marijuana and dress in seductive clothing in the presence of the woman’s adult boyfriend.
Temeka Green pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Recorder’s Court to misdemeanor reckless conduct and felony second-degree cruelty to children charges in connection with what a police detective was told was a lesson for the teen with questions about boys.
Green’s boyfriend, David Nelson, was in the Shelby Street home when the incidents occurred but he received a lesser bond than Green. Nelson, 37, was charged with two counts of child molestation, one count of terroristic threats and contributing to the delinquency of a minor when he was taken into custody on Dec. 22. After Nelson appeared in Recorder’s Court on Christmas Eve, Judge Michael Joyner set bonds totaling $25,250 but allowed Nelson to be released on his own recognizance.
Ron O’Neal, a detective in the Special Victims Unit at the police department, told the court the teen had questions about sex so Nelson directed her to watch three nude videos at the home before dressing in shorts and smoking marijuana.
During an interview with police, O’Neal said Nelson admitted to incidents with the teen but denied touching the girl. To show the teen what boys would do to the girl, O’Neal said Nelson used a “back scratcher” to touch the girl.
Green wasn’t at the home when the incidents occurred but Nelson contacted her on the phone, O’Neal told the judge. “This is what boys want to do,” the detective said in describing the scene.
The girl wrote letters about what occurred inside the house with Nelson. Letters were first given to a relative who turned them over to police. The girl has been removed from the home by the Department of Family and Children Services.
Green didn’t testify during the hearing but was represented by Columbus attorney Stacey Jackson. He questioned the reckless conduct charge and cruelty to children charges that both noted the use of marijuana in the arrest warrants. Judge Mary Buckner denied a request to drop the reckless conduct charge and keep the cruelty charge.
Jackson asked the judge for a reasonable bond although the other suspect received a lesser amount. “I ask the court not to treat her so much differently,” he said.
Buckner set bonds totaling $12,500 on both charges for Green and bound them over to Superior Court.
