Man accused of assault after mother found shot in face

A 22-year-old man was jailed after his mother was found bloodied Tuesday from a gunshot to the face in LaGrange, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
Justin Smith, 22, was taken into custody about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. He faces one count of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to Pinebrook Court to check on an injured person who was yelling for help. At the scene outside the house, they found a woman bleeding from the face and covered in blood.
A further investigation revealed the woman had an apparent gunshot to her face. The woman was transported to a hospital in Columbus for treatment.
A neighbor identified the possible gunman as the victim’s son who had left in a car. Police issued a lookout for the vehicle before it was spotted at the victim’s residence.
