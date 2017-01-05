Group of masked men fire shots at man in Lagrange

LaGrange police are searching for the six to seven unidentified men who fired shots at a man Wednesday evening on McGregor Street.
The victim was able to escape the 7:31 p.m. incident without injury, authorities confirmed.
Officers said they responded to the 200 block of McGregor Street around 7:31 p.m. Wednesday after it was reported that shots were fired behind a residence. When they arrived on the scene, they spoke with the victim.
He said he was sitting in his vehicle behind the home when 6 or 7 strangers wearing all black clothing and masks approached him. One of the men ordered him to get out of the vehicle.
He was following that order when the men began firing rounds into the vehicle before fleeing the area in an unknown direction. The motive behind the shooting is unclear.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective John Slonaker 706-883-2643, Sgt. Robert Kirby 706-883-2614 or the Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.
Sarah Robinson
