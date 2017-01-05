Home invasion reported at Willow Creek Apartments

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects linked to a home invasion that occurred Wednesday morning at Willow Creek Apartments.
A police report indicates that a woman was in the residence at the time, but it doesn’t mention anyone being harmed.
Authorities said they were called to Willow Creek Apartments at 3700 Buena Vista Road around 10:50 a.m. to investigate a burglary in progress. Further details concerning the incident were not immediately released.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments