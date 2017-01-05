Fort Benning employee charged with child molestation

Columbus police have arrested a 36-year-old Fort Benning employee and charged him with child molestation.
He was arrested Thursday at 12:50 p.m. by the special victims unit.
This is an additional charge for Keith Sebastian Ray who in Columbus Recorder’s in December not guilty to one chargeof child molestation and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Judge Michael Joyner granted him bonds totaling $27,000 that allowed him to go free on the condition that he not be in the presence of any minors.
In that court appearance, Columbus police said Ray admitted to giving the drug Ecstasy at Whisperwood Apartments to two 14-year-old girls and fondling one.
