Briarwood Avenue home gutted by fire

A fire in East Wynnton late Thursday gutted the front of a house on Briarwood Avenue near Fern Street, officials said.
Firefighters found flames shooting from the front and side windows after the responded to the 7:56 p.m. blaze, said Battalion Chief Donnie Jones of the Columbus Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services.
Jones said about 18 firefighters on the scene has the blaze under control in about five minutes. “They hit it real good,” he said.
Fames gutted the front of the house. The rest of the wood-framed structure is going to have major smoke damage, the battalion chief said.
The owner wasn’t home when the fire ignited. The American Red Cross provided housing for the family overnight.
No cause of the fire was available and Jones said a fire investigator was headed to the scene to start an investigation.
