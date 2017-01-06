Columbus man pleads not guilty to attacking man with rake at park

A man allegedly struck a man in the head with a rake Thursday afternoon at the park in the area of Veterans Parkway owned by Columbus Water Works, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Moses Askew, 58, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault in the 2:34 p.m. incident that authorities said resulted in a 3-inch long laceration that required stitches. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Michael Joyner bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Officer Christopher Snipes said he was called to the intersection of Third Avenue and 18th Street around 2:34 p.m. to investigate an assault.
A man later identified as Askew approached the victim and struck him with a wooden rake he found in the park, according to police. He left the area before officials arrived.
Witnesses said there were no words exchanged before or during the incident.
The victim was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center for treatment. His current condition is not available, but police confirmed that his injuries are not life-threatening.
Police spotted Askew sitting on the corner of Third Avenue and 18th Street and identified him as the attacker. He was taken into custody.
“After being arrested, he made numerous spontaneous utterances about not liking ‘sissies’ to put their hands on him,” Snipes said. “Mr. Askew also stated that he would attack the victim again if he tried to mess with him after he got out of jail.”
Columbus Public Defender Charles Lykins, who represented Askew, asked if the victim and suspect had any dispute prior to Thursday’s incident. Police said there was no evidence that they had.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
