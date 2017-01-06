Police investigate food mart burglary on Warm Springs Road

The UR Choice Food Mart at 2116 Warm Springs Road was burglarized early Friday morning, according to Columbus police.
Authorities said they were called to the business around 1:25 a.m. to investigate after the alarm sounded.
Officials released few details about the incident, but confirmed that one or more people broke into the store at 1:18 a.m. No suspects have been named or arrested, according to a police report.
The incident remains under investigation.
