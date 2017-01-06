Carver standout Furr wasn’t on school district business during traffic stop

Almost three weeks after he was accused of directing a student to eat marijuana during a Dec. 17 traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Forsyth, Ga., LeRon Furr has lost his job as a substitute teacher at Carver High School.
Charged with texting-while-driving and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, Furr’s release as a non-certified teacher was effective Friday, according to Valerie L. Fuller , director of communications at the school district.
On the night Furr, 25, was stopped about 1 a.m. with three local high school football players, he was not working in his capacity as a substitute teacher, Fuller said in a statement.
After the incident occurred, Furr failed to notify any official at the school district. Under policies of the Muscogee County School District, any employee who is arrested or charged with a crime whether it is a felony or misdemeanor, the employee shall report the event to the school district’s superintendent and to the chief human resources officer as soon as reasonably practical. The stated time is no later than five calendar days after the event.
An employee’s failure to report the circumstances or the event will result in disciplinary action. Discharge from employment may be instituted by the school district as part of appropriate disciplinary action.
Furr was able to work as a non-certified teacher as a substitute with a bachelor’s degree.
