Bottled water was hot item as residents prepare for possible snow

With the temperature plunging and a chance of snow on Saturday, some Columbus shoppers made a run on bottled water and other items Friday at the Piggly Wiggly on 13th Street .
Willi Mark grabbed a case of bottled water and some milk before she left the 1359 13th St. market. When asked if she was ready for the wintry weather, Mark said , “I think so.”
Darius Jones, assistant manager of the store, said bottled water was on sale but customers had been running in and out for items since noon. “We are just real busy,” he said.
Jones said the store would be open normal hours from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. unless he gets different directions due to the weather.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City said there is a chance of rain and sleet before 3 a.m. Snow overnight may reach one inch. By Saturday morning, there is a 30 percent chance of snow before 7 a.m. with a low of 26 and high of 37.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency encourages motorists who must drive to use extreme caution on the icy roadways.
Safety tips from ALEA if you must travel:
· Monitor local news for information on weather conditions and travel advisories.
· Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911.
· Stay alert for emergency vehicles and remember to obey the “move over” law.
· Check antifreeze levels and use windshield washer solution suitable for freezing weather conditions. Keep gas tanks at least half full.
· Weather and roadway conditions may quickly change. Adapt speeds to existing roadway conditions, and be alert to changing weather and the possibility of icy, slippery roads.
· Use headlights and windshield wipers, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others during inclement weather.
· Pay particular attention to bridges and overpasses, which have a tendency to develop hazardous “black ice.”
· Keep blankets, first aid kit, charged cell phone and other emergency supplies in your vehicle.
