Woman left inside stolen car with drugs after driver flees on foot from police

A Valdosta, Ga., woman was left inside a stolen car with illegal drugs after the driver fled on foot from officers early Saturday, Columbus police said.
Karima Telfair, 22, faces one count each of possessing cocaine, oxycodone pills and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime after she was taken into custody about 1:50 a.m. at 11th Avenue and Southern Street. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Monday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were on patrol near 22nd Street when they learned the 2017 Hyundai Accent in which Telfair was a passenger was stolen. After police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled before losing control of the car at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Southern Street.
The driver fled on foot and left Telfair at the scene. In plain view, police found 10 grams of suspected cocaine and 16 oxycodone pills inside the car. Police also found a .38-caliber Taurus revolver in the vehicle.
Police said the pills and cocaine were valued at $1,360.
A search continues for the driver who fled from the scene.
