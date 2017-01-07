Police check on gunshot leads to man charged with marijuana possession

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls Pause

1:15 Community celebrates opening of CSU's Brown Hall

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

1:11 David Wright talks about his book

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole