Police check on gunshot leads to man charged with marijuana possession

A 22-year-old Columbus man was taken into custody after police were called to Terminal Court late Thursday to check on a shooting near a white Ford Expedition.
During the investigation, Benitez Paige was arrested about 11:30 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possessing a drug related object and giving a false name to police. He was taken to the Muscogee County jail where he was later released on bond.
Police said Paige was in possession of 15.4 grams of marijuana , a digital scale, plastic bags and a glass smoking device. The marijuana was valued at $154.
