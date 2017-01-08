Crime

January 8, 2017 12:26 PM

Columbus police say man found with 26 bags of marijuana

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police say a man was found with 19 grams of marijuana in 26 different small bags.

According to the police report, Steven Wright of Bruce Avenue in Columbus, was arrested around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Shepherd Drive and Battle Street.

The 38-year-old Wright has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Among other charges were driving with a suspended license, improper display of license plate and violating the alcoholic beverage open container law.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos