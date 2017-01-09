Wanted robbery suspect arrested in Russell County after reward offer

A man wanted in Russell County on two count of first-degree robbery has been captured, officials said Jan. 6 on the Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division Facebook page.
In the post, deputies thanked the public for helping them locate Victor Holmes, who has been booked into the Russell County Jail. Details concerning his arrest and the robbery he has been linked to were not immediately released.
Holmes’ arrest was announced nine days after authorities took to Facebook Dec. 28 to offer a $5,000 reward for his arrest and conviction. Officials have yet to confirm whether anyone was given a reward in the case.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
