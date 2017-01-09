Columbus man wanted in Lee County car break-in

Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old Columbus man accused of breaking into at least one vehicle in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Aries Nakia Evans, the suspect, has warrants for breaking and entering a motor vehicle and third-degree theft of property. Details concerning the incident that led to the charges weren’t immediately released.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
