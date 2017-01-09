Columbus police say man was running a chop shop

Columbus police have arrested 49-year-old Abdul R. Bhatti who investigators say was running a chop shop.
According to a police report, he has been charged with operating a chop shop, four felony counts of theft by receiving stolen property and six felony counts of possession of an article with an altered ID mark. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
In Jan. 6, police served a search warrant at Rick’s Scrap Metal, 477 Andrews Road.
The warrant was a result of an investigation into a reported fencing operation.
As a result of the investigation and search warrant, police recovered two stolen boats, a stolen outboard motor and two stolen trailers with a total value of $44,000.
More arrests are expected.
