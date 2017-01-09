Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in several burglaries

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Friday night to ask the public for help in identifying a suspect accused of several recent residential burglaries in the area of Whitesville Road and Callaway Woods.
Described as a black man in his mid 30s to early 40s with grayish or black facial hair, the suspect was last seen Jan. 3 on Pleasant Valley Drive near Whitesville Road. He was dressed in dark pants, an olive green or gray jacket, boots and a black stocking mask, according to officials.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-628-9400 or Harris County 911.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
