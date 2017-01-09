Cash, weapons stolen from six vehicles parked at Auburn homes

Electronics, weapons and more than $1,300 were stolen in a series of car burglaries at Auburn homes over the weekend, according to a release from the Auburn Police Department.
Officials said the items were stolen from six unlocked vehicles parked a residences in the areas of Society Hill Road, Glenn Brooke Drive, Moores Mill Road and Hunting Creek Court. No suspects have been identified in the case.
Officers reminded the public Monday afternoon to keep their vehicles secure and not leave any valuables in plain view.
“Reporting any suspicious activity by calling 911 is necessary in the prevention of crime,” authorities said in the release.
Anyone with information about the car burglaries is encouarged to call the Auburn Police Department Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or its tip line at 334-246-1391. Residents may also contact the Community Services Division at 334-501-3110 for additional safety tips, advice on how to keep property secure, or to request a home and business safety assessment.
