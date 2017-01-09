Name of deputy injured in Troup County shooting released

A deputy with the Troup Sheriff’s Office was shot Monday.
According to Sgt. Stewart Smith, it was around 11:55 a.m. Monday when Deputy Michael Hockett was dispatched to a residence on Jackson regarding a welfare check on an individual.
When Hockett arrived, he exited his vehicle to go around a fence toward the house and heard what he described as a banging sound.
As he looked in the direction of the noise he saw a white male firing a gun at him.
Hockett then retreated at which time the individual got into a truck and began driving toward the deputy. At that point the individual exited his truck and began firing at the deputy who announced to the person that he was a deputy and Hockett returned fire striking the male who then got in the truck and went back to the house.
The deputy was struck by gunfire and was able to retreat to his vehicle and call for further assistance.
Hockett was transported to West Georgia Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
