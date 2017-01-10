Crime
A peephole camera picks up drug activity in apartment hallway
A video camera installed in a peephole picked up hours of drug activity in the hallway of a South Bronx apartment building. The South Bronx, just across the Harlem River from Manhattan and once shorthand for urban dysfunction, still suffers violence at levels long ago slashed in many other parts of New York City. And yet the city’s efforts to fight it remain splintered, underfunded and burdened by scandal.CREDITS: The New York Times