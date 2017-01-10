Columbus police: Two found with $2,060 worth of heroin during traffic stop

A man and woman were arrested Monday night after authorities seized $2,060 worth of heroin during a traffic stop on Interstate 185, according to Columbus police reports.
Crystal Renee Laudermilk, 26, of Columbus and Reginald Lamar Hargett, 46, of Fortson, Ga. were apprehended on the scene at 8:20 p.m. Monday and transported to the Muscogee County Jail. They were charged with trafficking heroin and possession of drug-related objects, and Hargett faces additional charges of possession of meth and failure to signal.
Their preliminary hearing will be 8 a.m. Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
In a report, a Columbus police officer said he conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe at the intersection of Williams Road and the northbound lane of Interstate 185 when the driver failed to signal.
During the stop, authorities located 20.6 grams of heroin with a street value of $2,060 heroin, .1 grams of meth with a street value of $10, a digital scale and syringes, spoons and $1,183 in cash.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments