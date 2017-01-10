Columbus man arrested after police find $1,500 worth of meth

Columbus police said they found $1,500 worth of methamphetamine, $360 worth of marijuana, an assortment of pills and more early this morning during a traffic stop at the intersection of 33rd Street and 12th Avenue.
Matthew McCall, 32, of Columbus was arrested at the scene at 12:40 a.m. and charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of drug-related objects and no tail light. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail and given a Columbus Recorder’s Court date for 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Two Columbus police officers said they were patrolling the area of 33rd Street and 12th Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday when they saw a silver 2002 Lexus with no tag light. They performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, which police said McCall was traveling in at the time.
According to the report, McCall consented to a voluntary search of the Lexus. In the vehicle, authorities allegedly found 15 grams of meth (street value of $1,500), nine alprazolam pills (street value of $250), 10 dextroamphetamine pills (street value of $250), 32.6 grams of marijuana (street value of $360), one scale and two smoking devices, according to an arrest report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622
