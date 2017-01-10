Traffic stop at Columbus Del Taco leads to $2,200 worth of meth, 2 arrests

A man and woman were arrested early Monday after authorities seized $2,200 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop at the Del Taco at 4418 Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police reports.
Timothy Reeves, 21, and Angelique Hartman, 32, were arrested on the scene at 1:30 a.m. Monday. They were charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of substances with the intent to use or convey such substances for the manufacture of Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substances.
Reeves and Hartman were placed in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
According to an incident report, authorities conducted a traffic stop at the restaurant around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police said they located $2,200 worth of meth, $80 worth of marijuana, $100 worth of amphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the incident.
The reason behind the stop wasn’t stated in the police reports, but Reeves faces additional charges of improper tag, no state tag or revalidated decal and no proof of insurance.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
