Auburn police release video of unidentified burglary suspect

Auburn, Ala., police need the public’s help identifying a man who burglarized a home near Rock Ledge Court and East Veterans Boulevard early Tuesday.
Authorities said they responded to the the scene around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when the burglar was still at the residence. When they arrived, they found evidence that someone had forced their way into the home.
“The suspect fled the residence but was captured on video while inside,” authorities said in a news release.
The suspect was described as a 5-foot-9 black man who weighs between 150 and 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a North Face jacket and Under Armour gloves.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is encouraged to call Auburn detectives at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments