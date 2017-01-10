Police expect to recover $100,000 in stolen property in chop shop case

Columbus police believe that $100,00 to $200,000 worth of stolen property may be at the Rick’s Scrap Metal business where 49-year-old Abdul Raheed Bhatti allegedly ran a chop shop, according to testimony Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Bhatti, whose brother-in-law left him in charge of the scrapyard, pleaded not guilty to one count of operating a chop shop, four counts of theft by receiving stolen property and six counts of possession of an article with an altered identification mark. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on the chop shop charge.
Judge Michael Joyner bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective Robert Nicholas said officers with the Burglary & Theft Unit were at 447 Andrews Road on Friday following up on information they received about stolen property at Rick’s Scrap Metal.
Police said they were told Bhatti was running a fencing operation and telling people to bring him stolen property. Among the stolen items was a 24-foot Bentley Encore pontoon boat worth $24,000 that was taken from a Columbus residence a week before Thanksgiving.
Bhatti, who is from Pakistan, came to the United States three months ago to open a metal recycling facility. Mohammad Tariq, his brother-in law, owns the property and warehouse at 447 Hamilton Road but allowed the defendant to run the business on his own, according to police.
“We immediately were able to identify the aluminum pontoons that were removed from the boat,” Austin said. “We also were able to locate, simply by viewing and without digging around at all, other pieces of the pontoon boat to include the name Bentley Encore.”
After confirming that those pieces belonged to the stolen boat, authorities took Bhatti into custody and left the property to obtain a search warrant. They returned around 1 p.m. Friday and searched the property.
Police said they located other parts of the boat along with three trailers, including one reported stolen from the Adams Plumbing Co. at 1434 10th Ave. The vehicle identification number was missing from all of the property.
Officials said they also found two additional boat trailers without VIN plates, but they have yet to identify the owner.
“At this time, it is believed that there can still be as much as anywhere between $100,000 and $200,000 worth of stolen property still located at that address,” Nicholas testified.
Officials said they do not believe that Tariq was involved in the chop shop. They said the alleged thieves that took their property to Rick’s Scrap Metal never mentioned him.
“We had been there several times before doing some business checks in regards to the business operations and documentation,” Nicolas said. “He was never on the scene.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments