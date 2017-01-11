Man wounded in Phenix City shooting at mobile home park

One man is wounded following a shooting at a Phenix City mobile home park on, according to a press relese from Phenix City Police Lt. Steve Nolin.
Officials said the victim was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was listed in “critical but stable condition.”
Officers responded to Laurel Manor Estates at 420 Martin Luther King Parkway in reference to a shooting around 4:35 a.m. to investigate a shooting. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.
Unidentified suspects were seen leaving the scene in a black four-door passenger vehicle. No suspects have been identified at this time, and police have yet to confirmed how many people were involved.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2817.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
