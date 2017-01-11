Passenger dies after vehicle strikes sign; driver taken to Columbus hospital

A Daviston, Ala., man died after the vehicle in which he was a passenger left the road, struck a sign and overturned Wednesday.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 28-year-old Jimmy Lee Dugan died at the scene.
The driver of the 2000 Oldsmobile Alero, Amy Clampitt, 30, of Dadeville, Ala., was taken from the scene to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.
The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Ala. 49 near Lester Road, approximately seven miles north of Dadeville.
Officers say Dugan was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The report says at the time of the crash, Clampitt was refusing to stop for law enforcement and alcohol is believed to be a factor.
The wreck is still under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
