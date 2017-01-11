Circle K employee accused of taking $9,500 in Georgia lotto tickets

A Circle K employee told a fellow employees she won big money with a scratch off lottery ticket but her supervisor said that ticket and others were stolen from the Manchester Expressway convenience store where she worked.
Kenedee Reese, 21, pleaded not guilty to felony theft of more than $9,500 in lottery tickets during a Wednesday Recorder's Court hearing. Judge Mary Buckner separated the charge into one felony and seven misdemeanor counts and bound the charges over to Superior Court. She was held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling more than $6,500.
Officer Roger Smith said he was called to 2500 block of Manchester Expressway after Reese was observed on surveillance video scratching off lotto tickets after she arrived for work. Reese was taken into custody for misdemeanor theft and the store launched a wider investigation to check on previous shortages in tickets at the store.
The investigation revealed that Reese allegedly took tickets daily from Dec. 12-16 and Dec. 19-21 during an eight-day period. The largest amount of tickets was taken on Dec. 15 with $1,515 lost in lotto tickets. Smaller amounts were taken on the other days.
Marie Richards , a supervisor at Circle K, said Reese told one employee that she won $1,000 with a scratch-off ticket.
During a check of lotto tickets, Richards said the assistant manager of the convenience store found many missing lotto tickets. The employee was scratching some tickets and cashing some.
Richards said tickets were stolen on the day Reese was charged, within 15 minutes after she arrived for work.
Reese, who was represented by public defender Charles Lykins, didn’t testify during the hearing.
