Man denies ownership of $2,200 in meth seized during Del Taco traffic stop

A Columbus man claimed ownership the $80 worth of marijuana police found early Tuesday during a traffic stop outside of the Del Taco on Hamilton Road, but he denied the $2,200 worth of meth police also seized during the incident.
Timothy Reeves, 21, and Angelique Hartman, 32, pleaded not guilty to possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of substances with the intent to use or convey such substances for the manufacture of Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substances.
Columbus Police Officer Cpl. Mackenzie Hollenback said police were patrolling the area of Hamilton Road when they spotted Reeves driving a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria with Hartman in the passenger seat. Officials confirmed that the tag was not registered to the vehicle.
Hollenback said officials conducted a traffic stop at the Del Taco at 4418 Hamilton Road. Reeves was issued citations for improper tag, no state tag or revalidated decal and no proof of insurance, which he pleaded not guilty to during Wednesday’s hearing.
Hollenback said he spotted a glass smoking device in Hartman’s lap during the stop and searched the vehicle. Authorities said they found 22 grams of meth with a street value of $2,200 worth of meth, 8.4 grams of marijuana with a street value of $84 worth of marijuana, and about 10 amphetamine pills with a street value of $100.
In court, Reeves claimed ownership of the marijuana but denied the other narcotics and drug paraphernalia police found during the search. Hartman didn’t testify in court.
Judge Michael Joyner ordered both held in the Muscogee County Jail. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
