Columbus man pleads not guilty in traffic stop that led to $1,500 worth of meth

A Columbus man pleaded not guilty to drug charges in Columbus Recorder’s Court a day after police allegedly found $1,500 worth of methamphetamine in his vehicle early Tuesday during a traffic stop in the area.
Matthew Ryan McCall, who was identified as the 32-year-old driver, faces one count each of possession of meth, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of drug-related objects. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $35,325.
Judge Michael Joyner bound the case over to Superior Court.
Cpl. MacKenzie Hollenback said he and Officer Brittany Canfield initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of 33rd Street and 12th Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday after they spotted McCall driving a silver 2002 Lexus with no tag light.
Hollenback said they smelled marijuana coming from the car during the stop. The defendant, who was the only person in the vehicle, consented to a voluntary search, according to police.
In the Lexus, authorities said they located 15 grams of meth (street value of $1,500), nine alprazolam pills (street value of $250), 10 dextroamphetamine pills (street value of $250), 32.6 grams of marijuana (street value of $360), one scale and two smoking devices.
Represented by Columbus Public Defender Charles Lykins, McCall didn’t testify in court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments