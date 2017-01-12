Music promoter files complaints against Columbus police and DA’s office

A music promoter has filed complaints against the Columbus Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit to reconsider a reported armed robbery at his former home on Forrest Road where no charges were filed nearly four years ago.
Stevie Porter, 44, is requesting that both offices investigate the Jan. 26, 2013 incident and arrest the suspects according to the law. As founder of the newly established Greater Columbus Legal Justice & Victim’s Rights Coalition, Porter made the request during a 2 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Columbus Public Library but he declined to comment on charges that resulted from the police investigation at his home.
An investigation determined that Porter’s home was where teens were invited to drink alcohol, smoke marijuana, watch pornography and have sex while he photographed the scene. His charges include three counts of sexual exploitation of children, two counts of child molestation, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of interfering with custody, marijuana possession and invading privacy. Although he has been indicted, his charges have not yet gone to trial.
“You have a right to be kept up to date on how an investigation is going,” he said. “I have filed a complaint with the Columbus Police Department with the chief regarding the incident that took place on Jan. 26 in hopes of a full and serious investigation by the detectives, investigators and other officials,” he said. “We need transparency in dealing with our public safety officials.”
Assistant Police Chief Lem Miller acknowledged on Thursday that a complaint has been filed. “I can confirm that he has filed a complaint with us and we are currently looking into and investigating his complaint,” Miller said.
District Attorney Julia Slater was in court during the day and wasn’t available for comment.
During the initial investigation into his robbery complaint, Porter said there was never any followup in the case. Some witnesses, including his nephew who stayed at the house with him, was never questioned before the investigation shifted. That came after Porter had said some of the seven teens that came to his residence went to Carver High School and may have belonged to a gang.
“They started off , ‘are you gay, bisexual and all these questions don’t have anything to do with the armed robbery,” Porter said of an interview with detectives. “At one point I was asked during the questions to keep this ...between us because there are some people in the police department with kids that go to Carver.”
During the investigating, police said a 17-year-old boy at Porter’s home found an explicit photo of himself on Porter’s phone. Porter was asked if he was gay before the teen and others struck Porter with a tire iron before taking his property valued at $1,200.
Porter said a laptop computer, monitor, modem, Motorola cell phone and $70 from his pocket were taken during the armed robbery. He said a parent of one of the suspects returned a modem.
The other property was turned over to the police department after it ended up in the possession of Columbus attorney Alfonza Whitaker, the brother of Chief Assistant District Attorney Alonza Whitaker. The teens who took it said they found multiple sexually explicit images of minors on the devices.
