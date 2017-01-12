Dash-cam video released in shooting of Troup County sheriff’s deputy

The dash-cam video of the shooting of a Troup County sheriff’s deputy was released on Thursday, three days after the deputy was shot.
Matthew Edmondson is accused of shooting Deputy Michael Hockett, who was shot just before noon after he went to the residence to check on a person. He was transported to West Georgia Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Edmondson was charged with one count each of criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and false imprisonment. The suspect was treated at a Columbus area hospital for a wound sustained in the shooting.
The deputy heard what was described as a banging sound after he stepped from his vehicle and walked toward a fence. The deputy then saw a man firing a gun at him.
The suspect entered a truck and started driving toward the deputy before he stopped. Although Hockett had announced that he was a deputy, the suspect left his truck and fired at the deputy.
The deputy returned fire at the suspect and struck the man who got into the truck and went back to the house.
Hockett retreated to his vehicle where he called for assistance. Edmondson was taken into custody after a standoff.
Comments