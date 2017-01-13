Columbus police link four suspects to series of business burglaries

A 22-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man have been linked to 20 business burglaries in the Columbus area, according to a news release.
Madison Elizabeth Reese and Taquawn Rodriquez Pollard were arrested in late December. They pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorder’s Court to charges related to a series of burglaries during two separate hearings. Police said in court that the two exchanged some of the stolen items for either money or drugs.
Investigators with the Burglary Theft Unit on Friday announced they have also linked Reese and Pollard to the following burglaries:
▪ Moon Mart, 7160 Moon Road, Suite A
▪ The Bottle Shop, 101 Southern Way
▪ Advance Auto Parts, 4933 Hamilton Road
▪ Food Mart, 4640 Warm Springs Road; value recovered: $200
▪ Parkway Liquor, 7160 Moon Road, Suite B
▪ Cross Court Sports, 4784 Milgen Road
▪ Dollar General, 3885 Miller Road
▪ Cross Court Sports, 4784 Milgen Road
▪ Food Mart, 4640 Warm Springs Road
▪ Cross Court Sports, 4784 Milgen Road
▪ G&J Outfitters, 4724 Hamilton Road
▪ Cross Court Sports, 4784 Milgen Road; value recovered: $400
▪ G&J Outfitters, 4724 Hamilton Road
▪ Advance Auto Parts, 4933 Hamilton Road
▪ NAPA Auto Parts, 1504 Alexander St.
▪ Circle A, 6959 Macon Road
▪ Unique Sports, 5110 Hamilton Road
▪ Circle A, 6959 Macon Road
▪ Unique Sports, 5110 Hamilton Road
Police have also issues warrants for Derius Irby and Erica Crouch in the case. No other information about the suspects were available.
